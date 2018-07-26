Body found in water near Trump golf resort in New York

NEW YORK CITY - Authorities found an unidentified body Wednesday night in the water off a Trump golf resort in New York City, according to multiple reports.
Police spokesman George Tsourovakas told The Associated Press that the decomposed body was found Wednesday night by kids walking along the shore of the East River in the Bronx. The body was caught in rocks about 500 feet from the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, the AP reported.
It was not immediately clear how long the body had been in the water. WNBC reported that the victim’s age and gender were also unknown.
A medical examiner will be tasked with determining the cause of the person’s death, according to WNBC.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}