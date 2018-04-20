0 Boston, D.C. top contenders for Amazon's second headquarters, report says

BOSTON - A new report says Boston is one of the top two finalists for Amazon’s second headquarters.

>> Read more trending news

Twenty cities have been competing to become the location for the company’s second headquarters, and one study predicts two cities are better suited than the rest – and Boston is one of them.

The new study was conducted by an organization called The Conference Board.

It believes Washington, D.C., and Boston are most likely to beat out the competition.

The company analyzed the 20 cities vying to land HQ2.

The group studied the four job types most common in Amazon’s existing headquarters in Seattle, then looked at “real-time labor demand” and “online job vacancies” in all 20 cities vying for the headquarters.

>> Related: Boston among 20 cities in running for Amazon's second headquarters

It found Boston and Washington, D.C. were most compatible.

Something else that was in the report but needs to be considered – Amazon already likes Boston.

The company is seeking up to 1 million square feet of office space in the Seaport. Amazon could hire up to 4,000 workers for two future offices separate from the second headquarters.

Landing HQ2 could mean 50,000 jobs and a $5 billion investment in the city, but that doesn’t appear to have people in Boston too excited.

>> Related: Robot predicts Boston will win Amazon HQ2

According to a recent poll by Elon University, only 34 percent of Bostonians strongly support the bid for the new headquarters. That’s the lowest among the finalist cities.

Amazon expects to make a decision sometime this year.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.