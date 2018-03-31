  • Boston firefighter called troopers 'Nazi scumbags,' according to court documents

    By: Kathryn Burcham, Boston25News.com

    BOSTON - A South Boston firefighter called Massachusetts State Police troopers “Nazi scumbags” before crashing his car into one of their cruisers, according to court documents. 

    Sean Ingram was arrested Thursday night after he fled the scene of an earlier fender bender, police said.

    The altercation happened after Ingram was allegedly pulled over and accused of driving drunk, according to records.

    Police said Ingram, who has worked at the K Street Fire Station in South Boston for years, was belligerent when he was pulled over and reversed his car into the cruiser parked behind him. 

    Boston fire officials said Ingram was already scheduled to retire Friday prior to his arrest after more than 20 years on the job.

    According to State Police, Ingram was irate and belligerent when he was pulled over.

    This is Ingram's second OUI arrest, according to records. His first arrest came in 1987 when he failed to stop for police after allegedly speeding.

     

     

