  • Boy, 10, bitten by shark at Hilton Head beach

    HILTON HEAD, S.C. -

    A 10-year-old boy was likely bitten by a shark Sunday while swimming at a Hilton Head beach, officials said. 

    It was “very likely a shark bite” that cut the boy’s arm around 3 p.m. while he was swimming in waist-to-chest deep water, Mike Wagner, operations manager at Hilton Head Island Shore Beach Service, told the Island Packet

    The boy was airlifted to a hospital for medical treatment. His condition is unknown.

    There were eight confirmed shark bites at Hilton Head in 2017.

