Boy, 11, thwarts car thief, police say

HARTFORD, Conn. - An 11-year-old, waiting in his father’s running car, thwarted a car theft Saturday when a man jumped in and tried to take off in it, police said.
The boy’s father went inside a McDonald’s restaurant and left the car running in the parking lot when Edward Asberry, 44, jumped in it around 8:20 a.m. and took off, according to WVIT.
When the boy realized it was not his father, he began hitting Asberry to the point the suspected thief stopped the vehicle, grabbed a book bag and fled, police said.
He was located shortly afterward and the car was returned to the boy’s father.
Asberry was arrested and charged with kidnapping, larceny and risk of injury to a minor, according to WVIT.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}