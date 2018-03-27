0 Boy, 13, found drunk, told deputies he wanted to be ‘the next school shooter'

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old was arrested Saturday after deputies said he threatened to kill a Polk County teenager and said he wanted to be, “the next school shooter.”

Deputies said Ceasar Lopez, 13, was found passed out drunk near Briargrove Road and Ronald Reagan Parkway in Davenport.

At the hospital, he told deputies he drank an entire bottle of liquor and took “happy pills.”

Deputies said Lopez told them that he wanted to shoot up Westside K-8 School in Osceola County because he wanted to be the next school shooter and kill a lot of kids.

He said he wanted to kill different kids because they “snitched on him” and got him expelled, deputies said.

He also told deputies he buried a gun in his backyard, but no gun was found, deputies said.

Deputies said they found images of the Parkland school shooter and a picture of the Columbine High School shooting on Lopez’s Playstation.

Lopez was taken into custody under the Baker Act and charged with aggravated stalking, officials said.

"This teen is clearly in trouble. He's had an affidavit filed in Osceola County for threatening to kill students, and he's been Baker Acted by both OSCO and PCSO,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “We hope he receives the treatment he needs to deal with his desires to hurt himself and others, but we have also placed him under arrest for felony aggravated stalking. We cannot allow anyone of any age to get away with criminal threats to kill, especially when they are aimed towards schoolchildren."

