  • Boy, 9, robbed at lemonade stand

    UNION COUNTY, N.C. - Deputies are seeking a teenager who robbed a 9-year-old's lemonade stand at gunpoint.

    The Union County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that the stickup happened near a traffic roundabout in Monroe.

    Deputies said the young drink vendor reported that a male teenager with a camouflage hat and black shirt placed a black handgun to the boy's stomach Saturday, demanded money and then fled on foot.

    Sheriff's spokesman Tony Underwood said less than $20 in cash was stolen.

    Authorities found a camouflage hat, a black BB gun and a stolen metal tin in some nearby woods. Deputies believe the suspect left a bicycle in the brush for his getaway and walked to the lemonade stand. 

