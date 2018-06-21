Boy sick of eating salad calls 911 on parents -- twice

A 12-year-old boy decided he had enough and called 911 to report that his parents were forcing him to eat salad.
Police said he was so distressed that he called 911 twice, the CBC reports.
In the first call, the boy stated that one of his parents made a salad he didn’t like. Before police arrived, he called 911 again to see how much longer he would have to wait for a police officer, reiterating how much he disliked salad.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police decided to give him a break and use this as a teaching moment for the family.
“While many can relate to the dislike of a salad at times, this raises a more important issue that warrants discussion at all ages,” Cpl. Dal Hutchison posted on Facebook. “The improper use of 911 is an issue with all age groups and it ties up valuable resources, preventing emergency first responders from dealing with real emergencies.”
When asked what type of salad it was, Hutchinson told the CBC, “Obviously one to his dislike, because he called 911.”
Hutchinson said the 12-year-old's parents "were not impressed" with what their son had done when police arrived at their door.
After a conversation with the family, officers decided not to fine the boy for misusing 911 emergency services.
