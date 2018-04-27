Brave babies get capes for National Superhero Day

PITTSBURGH - National Superhero Day is Saturday and it's a day to honor the real-life, everyday heroes.
The Allegheny Health Network is celebrating by honoring its tiniest superheroes.
Nurses at West Penn Hospital dressed the brave babies in its neonatal intensive care unit in superhero capes.
The capes show their parents and caregivers that their tiny bodies pack a big punch and that they are amazing fighters.
