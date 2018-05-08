Brawl breaks out at charity cornhole tournament

A fun weekend cornhole tournament turned violent in Douglasville, Georgia, when competitors started duking it out.
The Douglas County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual cornhole event Sunday at the Foxhall Resort to raise money for scholarships for deserving students.
Participators and supporters were seen playing the lawn game and enjoying the warm weather before a group of people disagreed about the score. Moments later, fists started flying and explicit words were exchanged, and it was all caught on camera.
Alex Cannon was standing so close he nearly had to duck while filming.
Cannon is always up for a game of cornhole. He just never knew it could be a contact sport.
He said the lesson is that beer and beanbags do not mix.
"There were some good blows. I don't think anybody was seriously injured, but there were definitely some good licks on both sides," Cannon said.
No one was arrested. In fact, the chamber told us police were not called.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}