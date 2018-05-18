Burglar ransacks dead man's Manhattan apartment

A burglar broke into a dead man’s apartment in Manhattan and stole more than $13,000 in valuables, the New York Post reported.
Marcus McHugh died in his apartment May 11. The theft was discovered Wednesday when McHugh’s 71-year-old mother went to his apartment with a police escort to retrieve his belongings, the Post reported.
The police seal that was put on the door of McHugh’s apartment was broken, and the lock placed at the dwelling by the New York Police Department had been removed, the Post reported. Police put a seal and lock on the door when a person who is living alone is found dead, an NYPD spokesman said.
Among the items stolen were a bracelet, a necklace, a fur and a leather case, police said.
McHugh’s cause of death has not been revealed, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not responded to an email, the Post reported.
