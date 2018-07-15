Bus, semi collide on New Mexico interstate

BERNALILLO, N.M. - A crash involving a bus and a semi trailer has closed a New Mexico interstate in both directions, KOAT reported.
I-25 was closed north of Bernalillo after the two vehicles collided around 2:25 a.m. Sunday, according to the Rio Rancho Fire Department.
The bus overturned on the northbound lane of the interstate, and crews are working to remove passengers from the vehicle, Rio Rancho Fire Battalion Chief Richard Doty told KOAT. The driver of the semi has been removed from his vehicle, Doty said.
The number of injuries is unknown.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}