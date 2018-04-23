  • California couple tortured, burned Vietnam veteran as children watched, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    HANFORD, Calif. - A couple tortured a Vietnam War veteran in order to gain access to his financial and personal information and then took their children with them when they burned his body in a rural field, police said. 

    >> Read more trending news

    Kenneth Coyle, 70, a Vietnam War veteran and contractor at Naval Air Station Lemoore, became friends with Stacie Mendoza, a restaurant server who befriended him and later killed him with her husband, Jose Mendoza, according to Hanford police

    "We think she manipulated that relationship to gain his trust and defraud him of money," Cpt. Karl Anderson, of the Hanford Police Department, said at a press conference. "As this relationship grew, we know that Ms. Mendoza started getting access to his bank account information and started getting money from him."

    Police said Stacie Mendoza began defrauding Coyle a couple of weeks ago, but escalated the grift on April 5 and April 6, when she and her husband restrained Coyle to a bed and beat him in order to get his bank account information, passwords and other personal information, police said. 

    Days later, the Mendozas loaded Coyle’s body into their car and burned it in a field as their children watched, police said. 

    The Mendozas returned to Coyle’s house last week to steal more items and were questioned by property management employees. The employees were suspicious of the couple, who said the veteran had been injured and was recovering at a care home, investigators said. 

    Police arrested Stacie and Jose Mendoza at a Denny’s restaurant near Los Angeles International Airport. Jose Mendoza had Coyle’s credit card and a ticket to El Salvador in his possession, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

    The couple was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. They are being held without bail. Their children were put in the custody of Child Protective Services.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    California couple tortured, burned Vietnam veteran as children watched,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Melania Trump poses with Bushes, Clintons and Obamas at Barbara Bush funeral

  • Headline Goes Here

    Washington state man, 73, stuck in car for 12 hours after crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    White Sox pitcher in critical condition after suffering brain hemorrhage

  • Headline Goes Here

    Who is Travis Reinking, the person of interest in the Waffle House shooting?