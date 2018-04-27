  • Cameraman catches Prince William nodding off during service

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    It’s tough to be a dad of a newborn again. Just ask Prince William.

    >> Read more trending news

    The Duke of Cambridge was caught on camera apparently nodding off during the Anzac memorial services Wednesday at Westiminster Abbey, Cosmopolitan reported.

    William was shown struggling to stay awake as he sat next to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The fact that the speaker was droning on probably contributed to William’s tendency to fall asleep.

    The prince and the Duchess of Cambridge also spent time figuring out what to name the newest member of the royal family and settled on Louis Arthur Charles. Kensington Palace made the announcement Friday. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cameraman catches Prince William nodding off during service

  • Headline Goes Here

    James Corden takes ‘Avengers: Infinity War' stars on tour of Los Angeles

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tennessee mother turns son in for robbing, shooting at couple

  • Headline Goes Here

    Car crashes into home: 'It sounded like a sonic boom'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dark chocolate could be good for your brain, vision, pain relief