Cancer survivor finishes Boston Marathon 13 hours after start

The Boston Marathon showed great stories of perseverance, including a husband and wife team that crossed the finish line just after midnight – 13 hours after starting the race in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.
Mary Shertenlieb is a cancer survivor who ran to raise money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the doctors there that saved her life.
Just after midnight Tuesday, Shertenlieb crossed the finish line with her husband, Rich.
Shertenlieb said with Monday’s brutal conditions, she went into a medical tent in Wellesley around the 15.5-mile mark with purple lips, shaking, worried about hypothermia.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
Shertenlieb said her husband convinced her to come home, get warm, have a nice meal and then, if she was up for it, to go back out together after the rain.
Around 8:30 p.m. they took a cab to the spot where Shertenlieb had to stop earlier in the day and finished the nearly 11 remaining miles of the course together, and where greeted at the finish line by cheering family and friends.
“Oh my goodness, that was crazy,” Shertenlieb said. “You can do anything. It may not be how you imagined it playing out, but you can still get it done.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}