Capitals' T.J. Oshie shares Stanley Cup with dad, who has Alzheimer's

LAS VEGAS - T.J. Oshie had a memorable run during the Stanley Cup playoffs with eight goals and 13 assists in 24 games. But the veteran forward’s most treasured memory was sharing the Stanley Cup with his father after the Capitals won pro hockey’s most prestigious trophy Thursday night.
After the Capitals’ 4-3 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 sealed the first Stanley Cup in the franchise’s 44-year history, Oshie found his father, who has Alzheimer’s disease, and gave him a bearhug, WBAL reported.
An emotional T.J. Oshie on winning the Stanley Cup for his family and his father, who is battling Alzheimer's. pic.twitter.com/XGj5gwVtnR— ESPN (@espn) June 8, 2018
Tim Oshie nurtured his son’s love of hockey as a coach in Everett, Washington. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s five years ago and his memory is sometimes cloudy, WBAL reported.
"My dad, he doesn't remember a lot of stuff these days," T.J. Oshie, 31, told WBAL. "He remembers enough. But I tell you what, he's here tonight. I don't know where he's at, but this one will stick with him forever. You can guarantee that."
Oshie found his father moments later, and the two savored the biggest win of his career.
Oshie and his dad, Tim. Sometimes a picture really is worth 1,000 words. pic.twitter.com/BiGQ1c0EAm— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 8, 2018
