Cardi B cancels some tour dates due to pregnancy

Cardi B is canceling some tour dates this summer due to her pregnancy.
The rapper, whose major label album “Invasion of Privacy” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, revealed her pregnancy on “Saturday Night Live” after reports speculated she was expecting. It is her first child with her fiance, Migos rapper Offset.
Billboard reported that Cardi is set to perform at the Broccoli City Festival this weekend at RFK Stadium Festival Grounds in Washington. She announced on Instagram Wednesday that it would be her last performance before canceling some shows.
“Broccoli Fest will be my last performance for a little while and everything because, you know, shawty keep growin’,” Cardi said about her baby. “I be looking like I be moving and everything but in reality, a (expletive) barely can breathe!”
The canceled dates include stops in Texas, Florida, Ireland and New York.
Cardi performed her own set at both weekends of Coachella and made an appearance during Migos’ weekend two performance. She said she would be back on stage for Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” tour, which starts in September.
