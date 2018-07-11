Cardi B, Offset welcome baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus

ATLANTA - Cardi B has given birth to her baby girl.
The rapper and her husband, Migos member Offset, welcomed Kulture Kiari Cephus in Atlanta on Tuesday. Her middle name is after her father, whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus.
The 25-year-old first-time mom announced the news on Instagram Wednesday.
Cardi B, whose legal name is Belcalis Almanzar, confirmed in June that she and Offset, 26, were married in a ceremony in their bedroom in September. Offset publicly proposed to Cardi on stage at Power 99’s powerhouse concert in Philadelphia in October.
Cardi revealed her pregnancy while performing on “Saturday Night Live.”
Kulture is the first child for Cardi and the fourth for Offset. He has three children from previous relationships.
