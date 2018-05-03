  • Cars singer Ric Ocasek, model Paulina Porizkova ‘peacefully separate' after 28 years together

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Model Paulina Porizkova and the Cars singer Ric Ocasek have announced they are separating after 28 years of marriage.

    CNN reported that Porizkova, 58, made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday. She also revealed that she and Ocasek have been separated for a year.

    “Our family always has been -- and still is -- a well-built car,” Porizkova’s Instagram post said. “When the four of us are together, we can go wherever the road takes us. But as a bicycle, my husband and I no longer pedal in unison. So, we're ditching the bicycle.

    “Ric and I have been peacefully separated for the past year. The photos of our happy family are, in fact, happy family photos; we are just no longer a couple.”

     

    The Los Angeles Times reported that Porizkova and Ocasek met in 1984 when Porizkova appeared in the Car’s “Drive” music video. They were married five years later in 1989.

    Porizkova and Ocasek have two adult sons together, Jonathan, born in 1993, and Oliver, born in 1999.

    The pair were photographed together in April at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in which the Cars were inducted.

     

