Cars trapped, roads blocked by dangerous flooding across Atlanta

ATLANTA - Flooding on the Downtown Connector in Atlanta caused heavy delays for the Friday afternoon commute.
Georgia Department of Transportation video showed water up the the bumpers of cars that were trying to make their way under the flooded overpass.
Photos: Drivers trapped, traffic snarled in dangerous flooding (WSB-TV)
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued across north Georgia Friday afternoon. WSB-TV said the area was experiencing heavy rain.
"There's really no place for that water to go, so it's really causing an issue," WSB-TV Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns said.
The water has receded a bit, but heavy delays still remain in the area.
The Connector isn't the only place dealing with flooding. The Atlanta Fire Department warned of flooding north of Atlanta.
On North Avenue, a water rescue is underway at Central Park Place. Crews say a person is stuck inside their vehicle after getting caught in flooded water.
