0 Ceiling of historic church built in 1700s collapses

IPSWICH, Mass. - The interior ceiling of a historic church collapsed Friday afternoon.

The Rev. Adam Randazzo at the Living Faith United Methodist Church in Ipswich told Boston 25 News that late Friday afternoon, the interior ceiling collapsed and fell into the interior of the church.

"My heart sunk and I was just praying nobody was in here," . "The entire ceiling let go and is sitting on all the pews and shook the foundation."

Randazzo said at the same time Thursday, the church would have been filled with people, but luckily, no one was inside when the incident happened Friday.

The church was built in the late 1700s and is the oldest church in Ipswich.

The building department in Ipswich posted UNSAFE/DO NOT ENTER signs outside the Methodist church in town. The ceiling made with horse hair over 150 years ago collapsed onto the floor covering pews. The man who heard and felt it tonight at 10 on #Boston25News. pic.twitter.com/yPlyX4OGDd — John Monahan (@JohnMonahanTV) May 25, 2018

Randazzo said the church recently invested in a brand new piano and miraculously, that was the only spot inside where the ceiling did not collapse.

The Ipswich building inspector has ordered that no one enter the church, which means there will not be any services for awhile.

"We're gonna worship God ... no matter where we go, we're not just in a building," Randazzo said.

Thanks to other members of the faith community, the church will still be hosting it's Sunday service. The Episcopal church, just a few doors down from Living Faith United Methodist Church, offered their space for this congregation's Sunday service.

