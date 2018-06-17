0 Celebrate Father's Day with these 10 so-bad-they're-good dad jokes

Happy Father's Day!

Twitter users around the world are using the hashtags #DadJokes and #FunnyThingsDadsSay to celebrate their dads with baffling wisecracks and head-scratching words of wisdom.

>> Read more trending news

Check out 10 of the best-worst jokes below:

1. "I've always had an irrational fear of speed bumps. But don't worry, I'm slowly getting over it." – @DaddingAround

I've always had an irrational fear of speed bumps.



But don't worry, I'm slowly getting over it.#dadjokes — Jack's Dad (@DaddingAround) June 12, 2018

2. "Why did the coffee go to the police? It got mugged." – @NPR

Why did the coffee go to the police? It got mugged. #dadjokes — NPR (@NPR) June 17, 2018

3. "It's not a dad bod. It's a father figure." – @chrismakespuns

"It's not a dad bod. It's a father figure"#FunnyThingsDadsSay — Puns©_By_Chris (@chrismakespuns) June 13, 2018

4. "Was going to go to the new restaurant in space. Heard their food is great, but there is no atmosphere." – @MatBest11x

Was going to go to the new restaurant in space. Heard their food is great, but there is no atmosphere. #dadjokes — Mat Best (@MatBest11x) June 8, 2018

5. "Two peanuts were walking down the street. One was a salted." – @Fawcett_Matt

Two peanuts were walking down the street.



One was a salted.#dadjokes — Matt Fawcett (@Fawcett_Matt) June 13, 2018

6. "If a short person waves at you, is it a microwave?" – @First_Jimothy

If a short person waves at you, is it a microwave?#dadjokes — First Jimothy (@First_Jimothy) June 15, 2018

7. "I knew a guy who was addicted to drinking brake fluid. He said he could stop anytime." – @HouseofBoodles

I knew a guy who was addicted to drinking brake fluid. He said he could stop anytime. #dadjokes — Sandra (@HouseofBoodles) June 13, 2018

8. "How do you find Will Smith in the snow? Look for the fresh prints!!!!" – @ProducerEddie

How do you find Will Smith in the snow?



Look for the fresh prints!!!! 😂😂 #DadJokes — Eddie (@ProducerEddie) June 14, 2018

9. "That cow is amazing. ... She's outstanding in her field." – @GuyMcPerson309

* passing a pasture *

"OMG! That cow is amazing!!!!"

"Why is that, Dad?"

"She's outstanding in her field."

#FunnyThingsDadsSay — Guy McPerson (@GuyMcPerson309) June 13, 2018

10. "You can pick your friends, and you can pick your nose, but you can't pick your friend's nose." – @Johnsense38

You can pick your friends, and you can pick your nose, but you can't pick your friend's nose. #FunnyThingsDadsSay — Johnsense af⚾👍😃😈☯😇 (@Johnsense38) June 13, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.