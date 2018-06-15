  • Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain cremated in France, remains returning to US

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Award-winning celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been cremated in France and his remains are returning to the United States on Friday, according to news reports.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Bourdain, the host of CNN’s popular, Emmy-winning “Parts Unknown” for 11 seasons, was found dead in in Kaysersberg, France, a week ago. The medical examiner ruled his death a suicide after he was found unresponsive in his luxury hotel room by close friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert.

    Bourdain, 61, was in France filming another episode for his show.

    He was cremated in a private service in France, according to People magazine and other outlets who cited anonymous sources. Since his divorce from Octavia Busia in 2016 was not finalized, she is legally his next of kin. The couple had a daughter, who is now 11.

    NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 02: Chef Anthony Bourdain attends The (RED) Supper hosted by Mario Batali with Anthony Bourdain on June 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain attends The (RED) Supper hosted by Mario Batali with Anthony Bourdain on June 2, 2016 in New York City. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

    Funeral arrangements for Bourdain have not been made public yet.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain cremated in France, remains returning to US

  • Headline Goes Here

    UCF frat suspended: Lawsuit says members posted explicit videos of women…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man shoots 3 attempted robbers outside Georgia shopping center

  • Headline Goes Here

    Giuliana Rancic returning as co-host of 'E! News' in September

  • Headline Goes Here

    WWII pilot missing since 1944 laid to rest at Arlington