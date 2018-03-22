Chaka Khan says flu is to blame for difficult performances

Chaka Khan reportedly delivered a lackluster performance at the 13th annual Jazz in the Gardens show in Miami Gardens, Florida, and has issued a statement about it.
Ebony reported that Khan’s show had run into several issues and some fans believed the singer was inebriated.
@ChakaKhan hits the stage at @jazzgardens18, with a lukewarm reception. A source says the singer is under the weather and was hospitalized overnight. #JITG18 @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/VcZ59vccUa— Tania Francois (@SheBreaksNews) March 18, 2018
On Twitter, one concert-goer said that fans started walking out of the Sunday performance.
#chakakhan was so terrible at #Jitg2018 people started walking out on her pic.twitter.com/6uYJIxZzwz— cynthia Traveling Queen (@cynthia33324663) March 18, 2018
I was very disappointed in #chakakhan tonight at #JITG2018 she couldnt remember her songs she looked beautiful but she wasnt able to perform her songs tonight she just was in West Palm Beach at Kravis center she did a nice job tonight in Miami people started walking out pic.twitter.com/4xN1D89yas— cynthia Traveling Queen (@cynthia33324663) March 18, 2018
According to a statement, the flu was to blame for the singer’s behavior. A representative for Khan told The Jasmine Brand the musician performed despite doctor’s orders to rest:
“Chaka Khan has been supporting her scheduled show dates as she has been battling the flu for a number of weeks despite the doctor’s orders to cancel these shows and rest. Unfortunately, Chaka not wanting to disappoint her fans has performed, while not totally 100%, and the media has been turning these difficult performances into something else.
“Chaka values her fans and supporters and would never do anything to jeopardize their support and love. Under doctor’s orders Chaka will be resting for the remainder of the week until her next performance engagement in Macon, GA, Saturday, March 24th.”
