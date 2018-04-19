  • Charges could be announced in Prince opioid investigation two years after his death

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    CARVER COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities in Carver County, Minnesota, could announce charges Thursday in the investigation into the opioid-related death of legendary entertainer Prince two years after he died, according to news outlets.

    Prince was found unresponsive at his Paisley Park home in Chanhassen on April 21, 2016, and was later pronounced dead.

    An autopsy report by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office was released two months later and called Prince’s death “accidental.” The cause was listed as “fentanyl toxicity,” according to Entertainment Tonight, and the drug was “self-administered.”

    According to news reports at the time, prescription drugs were found at the musician’s Paisley Park home and in his possession when he died.

    Some of the bottles of prescription painkillers found at Paisley Park were in the name of a longtime friend of Prince and were prescribed by a doctor the “Purple Rain” singer saw before he died.

    It’s unclear if anyone is facing charges at this point.

    Carver County Attorney Mark Metz is holding a press conference Thursday at 11:30 a.m. to further discuss whether investigators are charging anyone in connection with the musician’s death.

     

     

