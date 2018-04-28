Charges sought after owner admits to amputating dog's leg with steak knife

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - A Michigan man may face animal cruelty charges after he admitted on camera to amputating his dog's leg, WXYZ reported.
The dog's owner, Charles Wofford, told WDIV that he thought he was doing the right thing. He said his dog Blackie developed an infection in his leg after a dog fight.
The owner told WDIV that he couldn't afford to take the dog to a veterinarian, so he removed the leg himself with a clean steak knife. He told WXYZ that he used dental numbing cream before the amputation and the dog did not appear to be in pain, but instead was "relieved" after the leg was removed.
The Michigan Humane Society is caring for the dog after it was picked up Wednesday after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen, WDIV reported. Humane society officials believe a kitchen knife and garden shears were used to remove the dog's leg. The dog has undergone surgery and his prognosis is good, according to humane society officials.
The Michigan Humane Society told WDIV that it is working with authorities in hopes of animal cruelty charges being filed in the case.
Wofford told WXYZ that he hopes people can forgive him and that he loves his dog.
