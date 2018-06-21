Television personality and commentator Charles Krauthammer has died at age 68

Longtime columnist and television personality Charles Krauthammer died Thursday following his battle with cancer.
The 68-year-old had been paralyzed below the neck in a diving accident yet graduated from Harvard Medical School in 1975 and practiced psychiatry.
He later developed a career as a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and commentator.
In early June, "A note to readers," was published by The Washington Post, Krauthammer, wrote that he had a cancerous tumor removed from his abdomen in August. There were setbacks in his recovery that prevented him from working, but he thought he was making progress in his recovery.
The cancer has returned in an aggressive form, Krauthammer wrote.
"This is the final verdict. My fight is over," Krauthammer wrote.
In the post, Krauthammer thanked those who have assisted him during his medical treatment. He also thanked his Washington Post and Fox News colleagues, readers and viewers.
Krauthammer said he is leaving this life with no regrets.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}