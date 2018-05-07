Charley Pride celebrates 25th anniversary as Grand Ole Opry member

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Country music legend Charley Pride celebrated his 25th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry with two shows at the Nashville, Tennessee, venue.
Pride, credited with becoming the first black superstar in country music, became a member of the Opry in 1993. He made his Opry debut in 1967.
The Tennessean reported that in celebration of the anniversary, 650 AM WSM, the radio home of the Opry, played Pride’s hits during “Country Pride Weekend.”
