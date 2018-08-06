Charlotte Rae, ‘Diff'rent Strokes,' ‘Facts of Life' house mother, dead at 92

Charlotte Rae, the actress best known for her role as Mrs. Garrett on the long running sitcoms “Diff’rent Strokes” and “The Facts of Life” has died at 92, Entertainment Weekly reported.
Rae was diagnosed with bone cancer in April 2017.
“At 91, every day is a birthday. (In my book) I want to tell everybody to celebrate every day, to savor the day and be good to yourself, love yourself and then you can be good to others and be of service to others,” she said in 2017.
Rae was cast as the warm housekeeper Edna Garrett in 1978 by Norman Lear for “Diff’rent Strokes.” Her character became a hit and she proposed a spin-off, “The Facts of Life.” She appeared on the show until 1986, when she left for health reasons, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Actors and other celebrities have shared their condolences on social media.
Different Strokes would not have been the same without you #CharlotteRae. You were loved by everyone on our show and you were loved by everyone on the facts of life will miss you "My heart is full of Pain" Rest in peace my friend pic.twitter.com/8FbterNz3S— Todd Bridges (@ToddBridges) August 6, 2018
