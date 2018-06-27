Cheez Balls are back, retro treat returns to shelves July 1

For those who are remembering a simpler time of hanging with friends, playing in the woods, and scarfing down handfulls of non-organic, horrible for you snacks, you can soon relive the food part of your childhood. Planters is bringing back the kid-favorite canister of Cheez Balls.
You craved, I listened. #CheezBalls are back July 1 at select stores and online! Get ‘em while they’re… cheezy. https://t.co/mk5iY4lr03 – Mr. 🎩🥜 #SayCheezBalls pic.twitter.com/7nw7qhCFdh— Mr Peanut (@MrPeanut) June 26, 2018
Retro canisters of Cheez Balls will be for sale once again starting July 1 for the price of $1.99, Fox News reported.
And you may want to stock up on the snack that will stain your fingers in that unnatural orange color because Planters officials say the food will be available for a limited time. Cheez Balls will initally only be available at Amazon and Walmart.com, but will be rolled out to other companies and storefronts, People reported.
Cheez Balls will also be accompanied by another old-school favorite -- Cheez Curls.
Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls both were discontinued in 2006, People reported.
