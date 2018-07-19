  • Chick-fil-A discontinuing Cow Calendar after this year

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Chick-fil-A will no longer offer its Cow Calendar to customers after 2018.

    The company is instead moving more focus on its mobile app, Chick-fil-A One, which offers deals to customers after a number of purchases are registered through the app.

    >> Read more trending news 

    “We have made the difficult decision to retire our annual Cow Calendars at the end of 2018,” the company said in FAQs for the calendar on its website. “We will continue our commitment to take care of customers and offer new ways for you to interact with Chick-fil-A, including Chick-fil-A One (app) which will have some exciting updates coming this August. For guests who purchased the calendar as a holiday gift, we will offer new Chick-fil-A gift cards to purchase in restaurants this holiday season.”

    Those who have the calendar were notified of its retirement via email, and many took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories