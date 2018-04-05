  • Child reported missing found dead less than 1 hour later

    By: Raisa Habersham, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    COBB COUTY, Ga. - A 3-year-old boy was found dead less than an hour after his mother reported him missing Wednesday, according to authorities in Cobb County, Georgia.

    The toddler drowned in Reeves Lake near the apartment complex where the he lived with his mother.

    The boy was rushed to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in critical condition, Marietta police Officer Chuck McPhilamy said.

    The child was found in nearby Reeves Lake near the shoreline.

