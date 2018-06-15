Children protect mom from alleged attacker, 5-year-old grabs gun, gives to mom

HOUSTON - Police said a Houston woman shot her ex-husband after he broke into her home and started choking her. And it was her children who tried to protect their mother from the man.
Police said that Derek Martin broke into his ex-wife’s home Thursday afternoon. They said that he started choking her in front of her four children when their 8-year-old daughter starting hitting her father and the couple’s 5-year-old ran to get a gun, KPRC reported.
The child handed the firearm to the mother, who police said, shot Martin in the arm.
Martin was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. He faces felony charges of assault and violating a protective order, KPRC reported.
Officials did not release the condition of Martin’s former wife. The four children, aged 8, 5, 2 and 1, were not hurt, KPRC reported.
