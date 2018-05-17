  • Chrissy Teigen, John Legend welcome baby boy, reports say

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Supermodel Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend have welcomed their second child, a son, E! News, People and other entertainment news sites are reporting.

    "Somebody’s herrrrrrre!" Teigen, 32, wrote early Thursday in a tweet that included baby bottle emojis.

    The celebrity power couple also have a daughter, 2-year-old Luna.

    >> Read more trending news 

    According to E!, Teigen and Legend, 39, "elected to undergo a frozen embryo transfer in hopes of becoming pregnant again" in 2017.

    Read more here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

  • Headline Goes Here

    Chrissy Teigen, John Legend welcome baby boy, reports say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Yanny or Laurel? Shelter names puppies after viral audio clip

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida man running from police finally stopped by fallen pants, officers say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Limo driver volunteers his time to drive girl to hospital in style

  • Headline Goes Here

    Armed Forces Day: 14 facts you may not know about the U.S. military