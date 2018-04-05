Chuck E. Cheese expands 'Sensory Sensitive Sundays' for children with autism, other special needs

An afternoon at Chuck E. Cheese can be overwhelming for children and adults alike who don't have special needs.
But the pizza and entertainment venue has teamed up with the Center for Autism and Related Disorders to continue "Sensory Sensitive Sundays" at select locations across the country.
From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the first Sunday of the month, the restaurant will reduce lighting and the noise associated with the restaurant.
It will only be offered at the locations listed here.
The costumed characters will also be on hold during the special time.
"Sensory Sensitive Sundays" was tested at the Attleboro, Mass. location in 2016. After a successful run, the company decided to expand it to more restaurants.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}