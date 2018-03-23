0 Clerk's fight with armed shoplifter caught on camera

EVERETT, Wash. - A clerk who said he was fed up with a repeat shoplifter at an Everett convenience store ended up being stabbed in the head during an altercation that was caught on camera.

It happened at an AM PM store on 128th Street Southwest Thursday morning.

The clerk told KIRO 7 that the man had shoplifted at the store on numerous other occasions. He said he got fed up when he saw the man stealing Thursday, and wanted to stop him and call police.

Surveillance video obtained by KIRO 7 shows a man with a backpack and wearing a blue baseball cap enter the store, and grab doughnuts and a fountain drink before walking out without paying.

The clerk ran out of the store and yelled at the man to come back and pay, but the man kept going. The clerk caught up with the man, grabbed his backpack, which the clerk believed to contain stolen items, and then walked back into the store to call police.

As the clerk was making the call, the man walked back into the store and began to attack the clerk behind the counter in an attempt to get his backpack back.

Video shows the man wielding some kind of knife as the two struggled to get control of the backpack.

The man eventually gave up when the clerk grabbed a stick from behind the counter and chased him out of the store.

The clerk has a minor cut on his head and will be OK. The whole altercation happened in front of customers.

The clerk was able to hold onto the man’s backpack and gave it to sheriff’s deputies, who are still looking for the man.

