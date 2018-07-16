‘Come on grandpa,' deputy jokes as he escorts tortoise strolling on Marion County road

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida deputy gave a unique escort over the weekend when he spotted a creature walking down a road.
A tortoise was taking a stroll down a road when Marion County Deputy Bryan Bowman drove up to it.
Bowman said he was concerned that other drivers wouldn't stop for the tortoise, so, he turned around, flipped on his lights and slowed traffic to keep the little guy safe.
Bowman followed the wandering tortoise for about 20 minutes until it crawled off the road and into the woods.
The deputy joked about the pace of the tortoise, saying, "Guy's easily 100. I tried to talk to him, he snapped at me. Come on grandpa. I got places to be."
