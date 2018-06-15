  • Comic breakthrough: Female composer will score ‘Captain Marvel' movie

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Pinar Toprak has been signed to score “Captain Marvel,” the superhero movie scheduled to be released in March 2019, Variety reported. That makes the Turkish-born composer the first woman to score a major comic-book movie.

    “It’s an incredible honor to be a part of the Marvel Universe,” Toprak wrote on Instagram. “So many thoughts racing through my head. And the main one is gratitude.”

    Toprak scored the first season of the SyFy series, “Krypton” and wrote music for the DC Comics film, “Justice League.”

    “Captain Marvel” will feature a female superhero, who will be played by Brie Larson, Variety reported.

    Toprak was born in Istanbul and came to the United States as a teenager. She earned degrees at the Berklee College of Music in Boston and at California State University, Northridge, Variety reported.

