Copperhead snake bites Oklahoma toddler

KELLYVILLE, Okla. - An Oklahoma toddler is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake.
According to KOKI-TV, Jillian Roth said the snake bit her 2-year-old daughter, Finley, last week in Green County.
Roth said her family owns a large property in Kellyville, and snakes have always been a part of their life.
Finley was walking in the grass to her dad when the snake bit her, Roth said. They thought she stepped on something until they noticed her swollen foot. After a visit to St. Francis Hospital, they were told it was a snake bite.
After doses of anti-venom and days in the hospital, Finley is recovering.
The family has found and killed 17 snakes in the area since Finley's incident, Roth said.
Wildlife experts say the large amount of copperheads are out in the evenings because they’re feeding on the cicadas. So you’ll find them at the base of trees looking for the bugs.
