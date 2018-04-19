Cops save suicidal teen, tell her 'nothing's that bad'

Police officers in Columbus could be considered heroes after they rushed to save a teen from jumping off a bridge.
The rescue happened on March 20, but the video of the rescue was released this week.
The body camera video shows Kenneth Kropp and Anthony Sebastiano grabbing the girl by the arms before two other officers help pull her over the railing to the safe side of the bridge, WSYX reported.
Once she is on the ground, they try talking to her and comfort her.
You can hear them tell the unidentified teen to calm down and that she's going to be alright, before reminding her that "nothing's that bad.
Kropp told WSYX that he takes calls personally.
“When I’m heading to a run, regardless what it is, I always think ‘that’s my brother, my sister, my family’ -- it’s somebody and absolutely I imagined, ‘What if it was my child?’”
Police posted the video to the department’s Facebook page, saying that her family arrived before medics did and she was taken to a local hospital.
They also posted a phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255 for free, confidential support for people in distress.
