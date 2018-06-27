0 Couple charged after police investigate children being tied up in garage

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. - Police in Indiana investigated an allegation of child abuse where accusers said two children were tied up and kept in a dark garage.

A deputy responded to the house in West Lafayette last week after getting reports that two children, both under the age of 14, were tied up at the home, WTHI reported.

The officer said he saw a cloth-like restraint in the living room, WTHI reported. Ashley Stigers said that Shannon Breaux would put one of the children in the restraint to show her what would happen if she would get in trouble when she was older, WXIN reported.

A boy in the home told police that Breaux would tie a rope around his neck and feet, then would buckle his hands behind his back. If his feet moved, the boy would choke. Then the boy said that Breaux would put the boy in the garage. He said the same thing happened to the girl.

The boy told police that he confined three times in one day. He said he was there because he ran, didn’t answer Breaux and didn’t do his chores, WXIN reported.

Breaux told law enforcement that he put both children in the restraint system.

Stigers said she was at the home when the restraining happened, and tried to stop Breaux, WTHI reported.

The couple were arrested, accused of criminal confinement and neglect of a dependent, WXIN reported.

