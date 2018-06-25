Couple has celebrated each wedding anniversary at Burger King for 50 years

MATAWAN, N.J. - A couple celebrated their golden anniversary, as they have 49 others, at Burger King.
Lloyd and Sandy Howard’s tradition started innocuously. The couple was running late for a movie in New York on their first wedding anniversary and stopped at the restaurant for something quick to eat -- a couple of flame-broiled Whoppers, according to WPIX.
“And we decided that, every year afterwards, no matter where we were, we were going to go to a Burger King, even if it meant just having a drink or an ice cream, just to say that we went to Burger King,” Sandy Howard told WPIX.
The couple, who wed on June 22, 1968, celebrated their 50th anniversary with their children and grandchildren at a Matawan Burger King.
And their plans for their 51st anniversary?
“Probably the same thing,” Sandy said. “Go to Burger King.”
