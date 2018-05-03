  • Cowboys' Jason Witten calls it quits after 15 seasons

    He has spent 15 seasons wearing the Dallas Cowboys star, but Thursday afternoon, tight end Jason Witten will hang up his cleats, retiring from the NFL. 

    NFL.com reported that Witten, 35, told Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones and coach Jason Garrett that he’s leaving the team to take a job behind the desk with “Monday Night Football” on ESPN, which was the first to report the breaking sports news.

    Witten goes into retirement with 1,152 catches for 12,448 yards and 68 touchdowns. 

    He’s ranked behind Jerry Rice (1,549), Tony Gonzalez (1,325) and Larry Fitzgerald (1,234) in all-time receptions, NFL.com reported.

    Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) catches a touchdown in front of San Francisco 49ers strong safety Jaquiski Tartt during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif.
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

    Witten is also an 11-time Pro Bowler and holds many records, including, the most receptions in a single season by a tight end -- 110 in 2012. 

    He was drafted by the Cowboys in 2003 from Tennessee as a third round pick, NFL.com reported.

    Jason Witten of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team.
    AP Photo/File/AP

