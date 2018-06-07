Crayola launches cosmetics makeup line with ASOS

Crayola has launched a cosmetics line for everyone who remembers using the big colorful crayons to draw makeup on with.
Say hello to Crayola Beauty with a collection of over 50 products including face crayons, mascaras, eyeshadows, highlighters and lots more! From peachy pink to mango tango, there are 95 all-vegan shades to choose from. Shop Crayola beauty, exclusively at ASOS pic.twitter.com/yPzNQiGfa5— ASOS (@ASOS) June 6, 2018
Some products include big, colorful crayons in colors like periwinkle, dandelion and mermaid used for pigmentation and blending.
The line also features face palettes and mascara, sold in bright Crayola pencil tubes.
Crayola’s makeup is sold exclusively through ASOS, and prices range from $10 to $50.
