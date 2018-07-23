Crews work to salvage duck boat that capsized in Missouri lake, killing 17

BRANSON, Mo. - The U.S. Coast Guard will oversee salvage operations Monday aimed at raising the Ride the Ducks Branson boat that capsized in Missouri’s Table Rock Lake last week, killing 17.
Divers were expected to swim down to the boat, which remained at the bottom of Table Rock Lake on Monday morning, and connect it to a crane that will lift it to the surface, according to The Associated Press. The boat is submerged in 80 feet of water, the AP reported.
Thirty-one people were onboard the duck boat when it sank Thursday as powerful winds swept through the area.
Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said the 17 people killed in the incident ranged in age from 1 to 76 years old and included nine members of the Coleman family. Eleven of the Colemans were on the Ride the Ducks Branson boat when it sank after traveling to the city for an annual family road trip, according to multiple reports.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.
Federal authorities have already recovered a video recorder from the sunken boat, the Springfield News-Leader reported. Keith Holloway, a spokesman for the NTSB, told the newspaper they were still working to determine whether the device had recorded audio, or only video of Thursday’s incident.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}