'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin posthumously gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Crikey, mate! Steve Irwin now has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Australian wildlife expert Steve Irwin, known to television viewers, as the “Crocodile Hunter,” was posthumously awarded a star on Hollywood Boulevard Thursday, Time reported.
Irwin, 44, who was killed on Sept. 6, 2006, by a stingray that pierced his heart while he was filming the underwater documentary “Ocean’s Deadliest,” was represented by his widow, Terri, and their two children, Bindi and Robert, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.
Fans brought plastic crocodiles and yelled “crikey” while the Irwins brought an anaconda to commemorate the event, the Herald reported.
“Steve always said that he hoped his message of conservation would live on forever,” Terri Irwin told Time. “It means the world to us that Steve’s memory will live on in so many ways.”
Irwin was given the 2,635th star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame, which celebrates the achievements of individuals in the entertainment industry.
Steve and Terri Irwin hosted “Crocodile Hunter,” a wildlife documentary series, and also ran the Australia Zoo wildlife park in Brisbane.
