Crooks pull off $100K ‘Mission: Impossible'-style theft at Best Buy

ATLANTA - They reportedly came through a hole in the ceiling, rappelling into a Best Buy in Dunwoody, Georgia, like Tom Cruise’s character famously did in “Mission: Impossible.”
Dunwoody police said the burglars made their way to a secure storage area at the store where Apple products were kept and cleaned it out. The theft, which happened June 8, was worth more than $100,000.
"Someone that comes in, it's a 'Mission Impossible' style burglary," Sgt. Robert Parsons said.
No arrests have been made, and the details of the sophisticated heist from the store near Perimeter Mall have investigators wondering if it was related to similar cases in other states, including Texas.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}