0 Cruise ship MSC Armonia crashes into Honduran port, destroys part of pier

ROATAN, Honduras -

What happens when the person steering a massive ship into port misjudges the space between the vessel and the dock? Now we know, because the whole thing was caught on video.

The MSC Armonia was coming into port on the island of Roatan in Honduras, but the ship was bearing down on the pier, NPR reported.

>> Read more trending news

The ship crashed into the dock and tore out a chunk of the pier before running aground on the nearby beach.

The vessel was held for a few minutes before it was reversed back to the ocean, the Mirror reported.

MSC Cruises, the company that owns the ship, emailed NPR a statement, “While maneuvering alongside, for reasons that are currently still being duly investigated, the ship deviated from her course and grazed the end of a pier.”

The company said that guests and crew were not at risk and that the ship sustained minor damage, NPR reported.

It was heading to the next port of call in Belize as it continues its 14-night Caribbean trip, the Mirror reported.

The video of the crash can be viewed here, but warning, profanity can be heard from the onlookers.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.