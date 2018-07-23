0 David Bowie's first demo found in bread basket, auction set for September

A bread basket held a secret of rock ‘n’ roll history -- the first demo track recorded by then unknown David Jones. No, not that Davy Jones of Monkees fame, but the singer who would become David Bowie.

A demo of “I Never Dreamed”, recorded by a then 16-year-old saxophonist, was found in an old bread basket, The Guardian reported.

Bowie was part of his first band, The Konrads, which made the recording. Bowie left the band citing artistic differences, The Guardian reported.

The tape was found by band member David Hadfield. Hadfield was the band’s drummer and manager. He was moving when he found the recording in a bread basket that had been owned by Hadfield’s grandfather.

He also found booking forms, photographs, promotional sketches, letters and bills. The treasure trove was found in a loft above a garage, The Guardian reported.

The tape, which is described by the auctioneer as , “completely unique and of great historical interest, being the earliest studio recording of a fledgling musician who would go on to super stardom,” will go on the auction block in September, NME reported.

The never-before-released recording is expected to bring in at least $13,000 at an auction.

A new box set will be released later this year. “Loving the Alien” will contain eight albums that date from 1983 to 1988 and will also include previously unreleased content. It is scheduled for release on Oct. 12.

Bowie died on Jan. 10, 2016, surrounded by his family after an 18-month battle with cancer.

