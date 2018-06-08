  • DC deputy mayor writes tardy note for joyous Capitals fans

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Washington Capitals fans had plenty of reasons to celebrate late Thursday. The team's 4-3 victory in Game 5 gave the franchise its first Stanley Cup in the 44-year history of the team.

    >> Read more trending news
    For those fans who celebrated late into the night, D.C. Deputy Mayor Keith Donahue wrote a tongue-in-cheek tardy note for Friday, WRC reported.
    Donahue tweeted a note signed by the DC Government that fans can fill out and present to their employer, WRC reported. 

    However, it is not a real note.

    The note says that "Due to the #ALLCAPS victory last night, your valued employee was Rocking the Red and being DCProud well past a reasonable hour."The note also puts in a request for a sick day in advance of the victory parade in honor of the Capitals' first NHL crown, WRC reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    DC deputy mayor writes tardy note for joyous Capitals fans

  • Headline Goes Here

    Chef, author Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tennessee woman says she was racially profiled at Victoria's Secret

  • Headline Goes Here

    Largest lake in Hawaii vanishes into thin air as lava flow turns water…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Minnesota teen rescues boy unconscious in pool